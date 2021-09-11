Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula residents under yoke of bad roads
chandigarh news

Panchkula residents under yoke of bad roads

Quality of raw material used to re-carpet bad roads is so poor, they get damaged within three to four monsoons, allege Panchkula residents
By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Panchkula
UPDATED ON SEP 11, 2021 12:58 AM IST
A caved-in patch on a road in Sector 20 of Panchkula. (SANT ARORA/HT)

Despite tall promises by politicians year after year, Panchkula still has roads with potholes, patch work, broken dividers, damaged roundabouts and uneven footpaths.

While residents have become tired of writing to the municipal corporation officials as well as the mayor, it seems that authorities have also gotten used to the complaints.

President of Citizen Welfare Association, SK Nayar, along with other members recently held a meeting with mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and apprised him about the problems being faced due to broken roads. “After months long delay, they have finally repaired the dividing road of Sector 17/18. Reason being, it is a VIP road and has many government offices on the stretch,” said Nayar.

He added that in their Sector (15), there were 8-inch deep potholes: “The roads leading to Sectors 16, 15, 10 and 9 roundabouts are in a bad shape. One has to drive very carefully and God is your only saviour if you are driving on inner roads.”

The condition of roads in Industrial Area, Phases 1 and 2, are equally battered and similar is the situation in Sector 20.

RELATED STORIES

KK Jindal, president of Sector-20 resident welfare association, said that he had written to the mayor twice, apprising him of the poor condition of roads. “They don’t make the roads properly, but only recarpet them. Because of that, the level of roads has increased by one foot, which results in rainwater entering the houses in Sector 20,” he said.

Jindal said that dividers in front of Sector 8A and the one from where the road leads to the graveyard and another village were broken, which led to many accidents.

The residents said that the quality of raw material used to recarpet roads was so poor that within three to four monsoons, the roads get damaged.

MC commissioner Dharamvir agreed that the condition of roads was dilapidated and they had made an extensive plan for which the work would start soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Suicide prevention in focus during discussion at Panjab University

Justice Verma to be sworn-in as Haryana lokayukta today

Robbery in Chandigarh’s Sector 27: Auto driver who stood guard for robbers nabbed

Enrol for IGNOU MBA programmes by Sept 30
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP