Panchkula robbery bid: Police reconstruct crime scene again, scan CCTV footage
chandigarh news

Panchkula robbery bid: Police reconstruct crime scene again, scan CCTV footage

A day after a jeweller sustained injuries while foiling a robbery bid at his shop, Panchkula police reconstructed the crime scene again and screened CCTV footage
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 01:42 AM IST
Three robbers who tried to loot a jewellery shop in Panchkula at gunpoint in broad daylight. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A day after a jeweller sustained injuries while foiling a robbery bid at his shop, Maa Luxmi Jewellers in Sector 8, Panchkula, police reconstructed the crime scene again on Sunday and screened CCTV footage.

Sandeep Verma, 45, A resident of Sector 15, Panchkula, sustained injuries on his head and wrist as he put up a fight against three robbers who tried to loot his shop at gunpoint in broad daylight. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6 where he is still undergoing treatment there.

Deputy commissioner of police Mohit Handa, ACP Satish Kumar, and the SHO of the Sector 7 police reconstructed the crime scene on Sunday. “We are also screening footage from CCTV cameras of the area,” Kumar said.

A case has been registered under Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 398 (attempt to commit robbery or dacoity when armed with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code besides and under the Arms Act.

Four teams have been constituted, including two of the crime branch and one each of the detective staff and Sector-7 police station, where the case was registered.

