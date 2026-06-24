Panchkula: Schoolteacher ends life in Kalka, husband arrested for abetment

Accusing her husband of having an extra-marital affair, a 36-year-old woman, working as a teacher at a government school in Parwanoo of Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district, ended her life at her rented accommodation in Panchkula’s Kalka town on Monday. Police have arrested her husband, a 47-year-old IT firm employee based in Gurugram. While searching the crime scene, police recovered a suicide note in which the victim stated that she was taking the extreme step due to her husband’s extra-marital affair. (HT File)

According to police, the victim had not been answering phone calls for the last two days. Concerned over her silence, her husband, who works in Gurugram, asked their 12-year-old son, who lives with his maternal uncle in Solan, to check up on her.

When the boy reached home with his uncle, he found the main door locked from inside. The duo looked inside through a window and saw the victim hanging from a ceiling fan.

They immediately informed the police, following which a team reached the spot.

While searching the crime scene, police recovered a suicide note in which the victim stated that she was taking the extreme step due to her husband’s extra-marital affair.

Following this, a case under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the victim’s husband, on the complaint of her brother. Police said the couple had been married for about 14 years.

The suicide note will be sent for forensic examination to verify whether the handwriting matches that of the deceased.