Panchkula Sector 28 residents write to MC seeking door-to-door garbage collection facility

The residents welfare association (RWA), Sector 28, on Monday submitted a representation to the municipal corporation commissioner for starting a door-to-door segregated garbage/waste collection facility for the residents.

The residents body submitted that they had in the past been promised the facility, but nothing has materialised on the ground, adding that the corporation has left the residents high and dry on multiple occasions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The RWA president Mahender Singh Balhara said the sector’s residents have started throwing the garbage/waste at improper places including the green belt areas because of the complete absence of a garbage collection facility.

“Such a move has not only added woes to the residents, but also marred the beauty of the city,” he said, further highlighting the health risks of garbage lying in the open in the wake of the upcoming monsoon season.

“Through this representation, we have reminded the corporation of their promise to begin door-to-door collection of segregated waste at the earliest. It would also make Panchkula a ‘dustbin free’ city by segregating waste at source. Non-implementation of such a facility would also be a setback to the corporation’s efforts to improve its ranking in the nationwide Swachh Survekshan,” said Balhara, requesting for an immediate start to the facility of segregated waste collection in the sector.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}