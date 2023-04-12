Panchkula logs 128 new Covid cases, tricity tally crosses 200

Panchkula’s daily Covid-19 cases soared to 128 on Tuesday, a four-fold spike from 32 the day before and highest since January 2022.

At 258, Panchkula has the highest number of positive patients, followed by 251 in Mohali and 182 in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With Chandigarh and Mohali also logging 41 and 49 cases, respectively, tricity’s daily tally breached the 200 mark, a first in over eight months.

The fresh infections caused tricity’s active cases to rise from 643 to 691. At 258, Panchkula has the highest number of positive patients, followed by 251 in Mohali and 182 in Chandigarh. Majority of these patients are in home isolation.

Meanwhile, mock drills to ensure operational readiness for Covid management were conducted in all health facilities in Chandigarh on Monday and Tuesday. According to health authorities, the facility-wise data for mock drill has been collected in the format prescribed by the health ministry and uploaded on the Covid-19 India Portal.