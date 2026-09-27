Panchkula: Six booked for attacking workers at Pinjore mining site

A dispute over a tipper allegedly linked to mining activity led to an attack on three workers at a mining site office in the Mauja Karnapur area, Pinjore late on Thursday night. The accused damaged office equipment and fled with ₹20,000, police said.

The injured were taken to Kalka civil hospital and later referred to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula. (HT File)

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According to the complainant Sahil, a 20-year-old resident of Raipur Rani, was at the mining site/office around 10.20pm on Wednesday with his colleagues Sonu and Prateek. Prateek received a call from one of the accused Sanju, who allegedly accused him and his colleagues of tipping off associate Aslam’s tipper.Prateek denied having got Aslam’s tipper caught. Following this, Sanju and Aslam allegedly threatened the three of them, saying they would come and teach them a lesson.

Soon after, Aslam allegedly returned with Anoop, Jassi, Bachhu, Sainta among a dozen men in vehicles. These men, the attackers allegedly assaulted the workers with sticks, leaving them critically injured. The men also damaged a printer, laptop and windowpanes. Before leaving, they allegedly took ₹20,000 kept in an office almirah and fled in two vehicles bearing registration numbers HP-71-A-1378 and PB-65-N-0378.

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{{^usCountry}} The injured were taken to Kalka civil hospital and later referred to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The injured were taken to Kalka civil hospital and later referred to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula. {{/usCountry}}

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Pinjore police registered an FIR on Thursday against Aslam, Anoop, Jassi, Bachhu, Sainta and unidentified persons under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) , 118(1), 190, 191(3) (rioting), 324(5), 333 (house-trespass) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).