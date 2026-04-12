Panchkula: Three held for 35 lakh immigration fraud

The anti-immigration fraud unit of the district police has busted an organised gang involved in cheating people on the pretext of sending them abroad and arrested three accused in the case.

The case was registered at Raipur Rani police station on November 22, 2025. (HT Photo)

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The case was registered at Raipur Rani police station on November 22, 2025. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused, Sandeep Kumar from Patiala, Pawan alias Pammi from Sector 3, Panchkula, and Satnam Singh from Pitampura (Delhi) duped complainant Krishan Lal, a resident of village Garhi Kotaha, Panchkula, of ₹35 lakh.

The accused gained the victim’s trust by taking advantage of a family connection and assured him that his son would be sent legally to the United States on a work visa. They collected the entire amount in cash in installments, even forcing the victim to sell his land.

In December 2023, the accused claimed that the youth had obtained a work visa and was sent from Delhi airport. However, it later emerged that he had been sent abroad illegally via the “dunki route,” where he was detained and eventually deported to India.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused continued to mislead the victim with false assurances for a long time. When he realised the fraud and demanded his money back, they avoided him, prompting him to file a complaint. Acting on the complaint, police arrested the accused. During interrogation, the involvement of the third accused, Satnam Singh, came to light, leading to his subsequent arrest. Police also recovered mobile phones from their possession, which are being examined technically. So far, ₹14 lakh has been recovered, and efforts are underway to trace other members of the gang. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused continued to mislead the victim with false assurances for a long time. When he realised the fraud and demanded his money back, they avoided him, prompting him to file a complaint. Acting on the complaint, police arrested the accused. During interrogation, the involvement of the third accused, Satnam Singh, came to light, leading to his subsequent arrest. Police also recovered mobile phones from their possession, which are being examined technically. So far, ₹14 lakh has been recovered, and efforts are underway to trace other members of the gang. {{/usCountry}}

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