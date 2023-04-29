Soon, Panchkula to get its own night food street

Soon, Panchkula residents can venture out at night to grab a bite with their friends and family as the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) is all set to auction 13 shops for the city’s own night food street, on May 11 and May 14.

The tricity currently has one night food street which is adjoining the Panjab University in Chandigarh. (HT File)

The project, christened ‘Happiness and Food Street’ is expected to come on 1.25 acres in Sector 5. As per the plan, the street would not just offer food but also provide entertainment points, including a DJ, dance floor and stage for live performances.

In the auction slated for May 11, eight shops would be auctioned at a reserve price of ₹83.7 lakh and earnest money deposit has been set at ₹4.1 lakh. Five shops would be auctioned on May 14 at a reserve price of ₹92 lakh for which the earnest deposit money would be ₹4.6 lakh. All these are corner shops. As per the specifications, these kiosks will need to have mandatory open space for tandoor and passage.

To be operation within 3 months

HSVP aims to make the night food street operational within three months of the auction of the shops.

“This (night food street) was a long-pending demand of the residents, especially since there is a growing population of youngsters who work late-night shifts,” shared a senior official while adding that the project has been planned after studying similar projects operational abroad.

MC’s proposal still hanging fire

In 2022, the Panchkula administration had decided to set up food courts in Sector 7, 8, 9 and 20 at a cost of around ₹45 lakh each, on the lines of Delhi Haat, but the proposal is still hanging fire as HSVP did not allot land to them. MC had decided to allot the shops on lease. The senior officers in the civic body, on the condition of anonymity, said they may get land in Sector 20, Panchkula.

