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Panchkula; ‘Triple-engine’ push, campaign blitz power BJP to victory

Leading the campaign was Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, whose aggressive electioneering, organisational management and grassroots outreach played a crucial role in the party’s dominant performance

Published on: May 14, 2026 08:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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A campaign blitz featuring over 200 public meetings, rallies attended by star campaigners, a strong “triple-engine” pitch, extensive booth-level mobilisation and direct voter outreach paved the way for the BJP’s resounding victory in the Panchkula Municipal Corporation (MC) elections, political observers said.

BJP candidate Paramjeet Kaur from ward 2 celebrates her victory with supporters at the party’s Panchkula office. (Sant Arora/HT)

Leading the campaign was Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, whose aggressive electioneering, organisational management and grassroots outreach played a crucial role in the party’s dominant performance.

The public meetings of other parties, including Congress, AAP and INLD, couldn’t match the level of the ruling party, people said, noting that AAP’s number of meetings was below 50. AAP and INLD’s campaign was limited as they were contesting in only 13 and 7 wards, respectively.  INLD did not even officially launch its manifesto for Panchkula, as admitted by its mayoral candidate Manoj Aggarwal.

The BJP managed to contain internal rebellion as CM Saini persuaded three BJP leaders, who had filed nominations as Independent candidates after being denied tickets, to withdraw from the contest. A strong contender (Independent) was also convinced to support the party before the elections.

For the AAP, the elections highlighted its limited grassroots presence in Haryana. The result underlines the challenge before the INLD to revive its support base.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula; ‘Triple-engine’ push, campaign blitz power BJP to victory
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula; ‘Triple-engine’ push, campaign blitz power BJP to victory
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