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Panchkula: Two men lose over 21 lakh in separate online scams

Police have registered cases against unknown accused persons in both cases and initiated investigations

Published on: Aug 31, 2026, 08:19:20 IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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Two Panchkula residents were allegedly duped of more than 21 lakh in separate cyber frauds involving a fake e-challan link and an online e-commerce business, the police said.

A Pinjore resident, Gurmeet Singh, was allegedly duped of nearly ₹20 lakh after being lured into an online e-commerce business. (HT File)
A Pinjore resident, Gurmeet Singh, was allegedly duped of nearly ₹20 lakh after being lured into an online e-commerce business. (HT File)

In the first case, a Sector 20 resident, Guneet Gaur, allegedly lost 1.28 lakh after clicking a fraudulent e-challan link received on his mobile phone.

According to an FIR registered by the cyber crime police on August 29, Gaur received a message on August 27 claiming that his vehicle had an unpaid 1,000 e-challan. The link took him to a fake website, where he entered his details and subsequently received multiple one time passwords (OTPs). After sharing the OTPs, 1,28,852 was debited from his credit card. He reported the fraud through the cybercrime helpline 1930.

In the second case, a Pinjore resident, Gurmeet Singh, was allegedly duped of nearly 20 lakh after being lured into an online e-commerce business by a woman he met on social media. She allegedly persuaded him to create a seller account and make repeated UPI payments for purchasing and selling products. Between July 7 and August 21, he transferred around 15.26 lakh and deposited additional amounts into bank accounts. He became suspicious after being asked to deposit another 10 lakh.

 
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