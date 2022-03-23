Panchkula | Two vehicle-lifters’ gangs busted with arrests of seven

Police’s crime branch arrested seven alleged vehicle-lifters from two separate gangs, recovering 20 bikes from their possession.

Deputy commissioner of police Mohit Handa said the arrests were made with the help of assistant commissioner of police Raj Kumar and crime branch in-charge deputy superintendent of police Aman Kumar.

Arrested members of the first gang were identified as Sunil of Housing Board colony, Sector 8, Ambala, Ramandeep of Sector 22 and Kulbir Singh of Shivalik colony, Ambala.

Police said an arrest was made on March 18, while investigating an October 2021 theft case registered at the Sector 5 police station. The accused was sent on a two-day police remand. Police recovered a bag allegedly stolen from a car parked in Mega Mart.

Another co-accused was arrested on March 20. He later admitted to lifting two-wheelers from Ambala, Kurukshetra, Chandigarh and Panchkula. A case was registered against the two under section 379 (theft) of Indian Penal Code.

Members of another gang, identified as Vikas, Bharat, Dheeraj and Kamal all of Pinjore, were arrested on March 19. During interrogation, they disclose details of two others, who were later arrested.

Police recovered 11 bikes that were reportedly stolen from Kalka, Pinjore, Parmaano, Baltana.