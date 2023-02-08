Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchkula: Class-10 student ends life after failing exams

Published on Feb 08, 2023 04:16 AM IST

A student of a government school in Panchkula, the teenager was the eldest among five siblings; her mother is a domestic help and father works as a sanitary worker in the Army Cantonment area in Panchkula

The body was moved to the mortuary of Panchkula civil hospital for autopsy. Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the matter. (iStock)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Upset over failing in Class-10 exams twice, a 14-year-old girl ended her life by hanging herself at her house in Kharak Mangoli, Panchkula.

A student of a government school in Panchkula, the teenager was the eldest among five siblings. Her mother is a domestic help and father works as a sanitary worker in the Army Cantonment area.

The couple found their daughter hanging in her room on Tuesday and alerted the police, following which Sector 7 SHO Mahavir Singh and ACP Surinder Singh reached the spot.

The body was moved to the mortuary of Sector-6 civil hospital for autopsy. Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the matter.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO — Connecting — works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 99220-01122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

