Panchkula: Class-10 student ends life after failing exams

Upset over failing in Class-10 exams twice, a 14-year-old girl ended her life by hanging herself at her house in Kharak Mangoli, Panchkula.

A student of a government school in Panchkula, the teenager was the eldest among five siblings. Her mother is a domestic help and father works as a sanitary worker in the Army Cantonment area.

The couple found their daughter hanging in her room on Tuesday and alerted the police, following which Sector 7 SHO Mahavir Singh and ACP Surinder Singh reached the spot.

The body was moved to the mortuary of Sector-6 civil hospital for autopsy. Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the matter.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO — Connecting — works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 99220-01122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com