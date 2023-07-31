Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchkula: Club manager held for serving hookah

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 31, 2023 12:28 AM IST

During the raid, Panchkula police found customers being served hookah at Insane Club Bar, Sector 9, in the city

Following raids at several clubs in the city on Saturday, police arrested the manager of a club for serving hookahs and seized seven hookahs from its premises.

During the raid, police found customers being served hookah at Insane Club Bar, Sector 9. As such, police arrested the club’s manager, Anil Kumar of Raipur Khurd.

A case under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

Man posing as ADGP dupes travel agent of 5.58 lakh

Mohali A man posing as an assistant director general of police (ADGP) duped a Jalandhar travel agent of 5.78 lakh.

Complainant Vijay Singh, director of a travel agency in Jalandhar, said the accused, posing as ADGP, got domestic air tickets and hotel rooms booked at 5.78 lakh. Vijay met the imposter in Mohali, where he also took 50,000 in cash, claiming that he would return in 15 minutes, and fled.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified accused.

Demolition drive to start near Airport road on August 1

Mohali A demolition drive to pull down illegal structures within 100 metres of the boundary wall of Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport will start on August 1. In the first phase, 100 houses will be demolished, said municipal corporation executive officer Ravneet Singh Gill. The drive is being carried out on the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

