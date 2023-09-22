Panchkula: I-Day snatching case cracked with arrest of engineer, aide

Over one month after a 60-year-old woman’s gold earrings were snatched in Sector 23 on August 15, Panchkula police have cracked the case with the arrest of two habitual snatchers, including an engineering graduate.

The accused were identified as Naresh Kumar Palwal, Haryana, and Jaswinder Singh of Dera Bassi. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused were identified as Naresh Kumar Palwal, Haryana, and Jaswinder Singh of Dera Bassi. They were brought on production warrants from the Rupnagar jail by a team of crime branch, Sector 26, and sent to five-day police remand by a Panchkula court on Thursday.

As per police, Naresh is a BTech graduate, while Jaswinder is a school drop-out. The duo had turned to crime for a lavish lifestyle and are named in more than 45 cases of snatching registered in Panchkula and Mohali.

As per sources, the accused used to secure loans by mortgaging the snatched gold ornaments.

In the August 15 case, the victim, Amrik Kaur, was walking back home around 6.30 am after paying obeisance at a gurdwara. The duo struck when she reached near her housing society’s turn in Sector 23. While one of them engaged her in a conversation, the other snatched her earrings and pushed her, before fleeing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The entire incident was captured in CCTV footage. A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Chandimandir police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON