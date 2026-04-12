Panchkula:No change in SC seats for MC polls; elections likely in May

Complying with the directions issued by the Punjab and Haryana high court, the Haryana government has notified the reservation roster based on the population figures of the existing area of the municipal corporation, Panchkula, as per the 2011 Census, with no change in the number of Scheduled Caste (SC) reserved seats for the upcoming MC Panchkula elections.

The tenure of the Panchkula MC ended in the first week of January, and since then, the MC commissioner and other officials have been directly overseeing the city’s development works. (HT Photo)

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According to official sources, the notification for the MC elections is likely to be issued within a day or two, and the polls are expected to be held in the first week of May. The tenure of the Panchkula MC ended in the first week of January, and since then, the MC commissioner and other officials have been directly overseeing the city’s development works. Along with Panchkula, elections will also be held in Ambala and Sonipat.

As per the notification issued by the Urban Local Bodies Department, Haryana on April 10, out of a total of 20 seats, three seats have been reserved for the SC category, including one seat reserved for an SC woman. The notification has been issued in compliance with the high court’s order and in continuation of the earlier notification dated September 4, 2025. It states that the reservation has been determined after considering the population of the existing MC area as per the 2011 Census.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the Census 2011, Panchkula had a total population of 2,67,413, of which 41,467 belonged to the SC category. Based on this proportion, three seats have been reserved for SC candidates. The data further shows that among 21 areas/villages, the highest SC population was in Panchkula city (28,325), while the lowest was in village Sukhdarshanpur (11), followed by village Chowki (28). In rural areas, Bir Ghaggar recorded the highest SC population, with 2,951 out of a total population of 4,943. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Census 2011, Panchkula had a total population of 2,67,413, of which 41,467 belonged to the SC category. Based on this proportion, three seats have been reserved for SC candidates. The data further shows that among 21 areas/villages, the highest SC population was in Panchkula city (28,325), while the lowest was in village Sukhdarshanpur (11), followed by village Chowki (28). In rural areas, Bir Ghaggar recorded the highest SC population, with 2,951 out of a total population of 4,943. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, three seats had been fixed for the SC category according to the same notification of 2025. However, former councillor Usha Rani and others had challenged this September 4, 2025 notification in the high court, stating that in the previous MC elections, four out of 20 seats were reserved for SC candidates based on the 2011 Census. They argued that despite changes in the municipal limits, the number of SC-reserved seats had been reduced from four to three. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, three seats had been fixed for the SC category according to the same notification of 2025. However, former councillor Usha Rani and others had challenged this September 4, 2025 notification in the high court, stating that in the previous MC elections, four out of 20 seats were reserved for SC candidates based on the 2011 Census. They argued that despite changes in the municipal limits, the number of SC-reserved seats had been reduced from four to three. {{/usCountry}}

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While hearing the petition, the high court had quashed the 2025 notification recently, observing that the reservation could have been applied only and after counting the entire population in the reconstituted municipal limits of Panchkula, based on the Census of 2011, and not on Family Information Data Repository (FIDR) under the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Act 2021.

During the hearing, the court also found that the government used FIDR data for deciding the number of reserved category seats and not the Census data.

Women & Category-wise Ward Reservation

Earlier, in January, the draw of lots for the reserved seats for the MC elections was conducted, in which a total of seven wards were reserved for women candidates. Ward No. 16 was reserved for women belonging to the scheduled caste (SC) category, while Ward Nos. 18 and 19 were reserved for women from the Backward Classes-B (BC-B) and Backward Classes-A (BC-A) categories, respectively. Apart from these, Ward Nos. 1, 2, 11, and 15 were reserved for women in the general category. Ward Nos. 7 and 17 were reserved for the SC category, where both men and women are eligible to contest.

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Ward Delimitation and Voter Distribution

Panchkula completed its ward delimitation (wardbandi) process in December, 2025. The exercise was carried out under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Delimitation of Ward Rules, 1994. Across the 20 wards, voter distribution shows that three wards fall between 8,699 and 8,913 voters, while four wards fall between 9,097 and 9,592. Six wards each fall in the ranges of 10,198 to 10,990 voters and 11,054 to 11,934 voters. Only one ward—Ward No. 17—crosses the 12,000 mark with 12,210 voters.

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