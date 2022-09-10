Pandit employees stage protest, want relocation to Jammu

JAMMU: Several Kashmiri Pandits employed under PM’s special package in Kashmir, staged a protest demonstration outside the press club here and demanded that they be relocated to the safer environs of Jammu.

“Following spike in selective killings of Hindus in Kashmir including Pandit employees, we fled valley and reached Jammu. For the past over 115 days, we have been agitating seeking our relocation to Jammu because Kashmir is not safe for minorities but we are not being heard by this government,” said one of the protestors.

Another Pandit employee rued that former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta also disappointed them with his lukewarm response.

Gupta had come to the press club where his car was gheraoed by the Pandits, who demanded that they be relocated to Jammu.

“Former deputy CM, Kavinder Gupta, who is a senior leader of the ruling BJP, left the venue without giving us any promise. This is our government. This is what they do to the people, who voted for them,” said another protestor.

The Kashmiri Pandit employees recruited under the Prime Minister’s special rehabilitation package and posted in different parts of the Kashmir valley said they were soft targets for the terrorists and the government has failed to protect them.

“The LG has put up large hoarding and billboards at Srinagar airport about employment and housing facilities, but we are nothing more than sitting ducks for the gun-trotting terrorists,” said another Pandit employee.

“We want our relocation to Jammu so that we can at least remain alive for our children,” he added.