Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panel formed to look into demands of PSPCL employees’ kin
chandigarh news

Panel formed to look into demands of PSPCL employees’ kin

The state government has constituted a high-level committee to look into the demands of protesters sitting outside Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) head office in Patiala over their demand for jobs on compassionate grounds
HT Image
Published on Nov 28, 2021 11:38 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

The state government has constituted a high-level committee to look into the demands of protesters sitting outside Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) head office in Patiala over their demand for jobs on compassionate grounds.

The protesters under the banner of the PSEB Death Case Union are protesting for the past 70 days and have blocked all gates of the office for more than a week as a result of which officials and employees are working from other locations.

On Sunday, senior officials of district administration met representatives of the protesting union and appealed them to lift their dharna for the convenience of the public.

Additional deputy commissioner Gurpreet Singh said the state government is holding discussions on their demands. “The government has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of principal secretary (power) KAP Sinha,” he said.

