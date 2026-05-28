Panipat lawyer has activist background, took part in 2020–21 farmers’ agitation

Sudhir Jakhar, the Panipat-based lawyer calling himself the national president of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), on Wednesday submitted an 800-page file with documents and affidavits before the Election Commission of India (ECI). Sudhir Jakhar (HT Photo)

Jakhar has already applied with the ECI on May 22 for registration of the CJP, an online satirical collective, as a political party under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act.

The CJP platform was launched this month following outrage over Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant’s remarks on unemployed youth, emerging as one of the country’s fastest-growing social media movements. Founded by Boston University student Abhijeet Dipke, the Maharashtra-native has so far not reacted to the development.

On the other hand, Jakhar said that his ideological guru and firebrand farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni will be the national convenor of the party.

36-year-old advocate & farmer activist

The 36-year-old Jakhar is an advocate and a farmer activist from Panipat. His alligiance with Charuni from Kurukshetra dates back to 2012, when farmers as part of “Ganna Andolan” protested against the then Bhupinder Singh Hooda government for increased state adviced prices (SAP) for the sugarcane crop.

He was also an active protestor during the 2020-21 farmer agitation against the three agricultural laws brought by the Central government.

Speaking with HT, Jakhar said, “I’ve been with Charuni for the last 16 years. I was leading the Ganna Andolan from Panipat and also actively participated in the 2020-21 agitation on the Delhi borders. I’ve faced 14 criminal cases for raising the voices of the farmers with some still pending, during which I was also jailed twice.”

Not only this, Jakhar also worked with the social media news channel “City Tehelka”, gaining prominence through his interviews with political heavyweights during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and on farming-centric issues.

Relations with CJP founder

Jakhar wants to register the collective in his name, independent of its founder, Abhijeet Dipke. It was learnt that a Jakhar-registered CJP could claim all of its social media handles, including the Instagram account that has surpassed the follower count of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Jakhar said, “Why should I speak to him. This is fine that he started this movement online, but issues are raised on ground, they can’t be fought sitting in the USA and he has already declined to move back to India. We’ve witnessed the anger among the youth and believed that if nothing is done now, the entire movement would be lost. So, we decided to move ahead.” He said that Abhijeet will be welcomed to the party with all respect, if he decides to come to India.

“In the last few days, we have framed the party’s constitution as per the ECI norms along with resolution on party’s formation, affidavits of at least 100 members, details of all office-bearers and others. We are confident of getting registered at the earliest and ready to fight elections,” he added.