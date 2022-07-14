Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panipat man kills wife with spade after she object to his drinking habit
chandigarh news

Panipat man kills wife with spade after she object to his drinking habit

Her son, Prince Kumar, who is the complainant in the case, said that his father, Major Singh, is an alcoholic and used to thrash his mother whenever she stopped him from drinking. After a heated exchange on Monday night, the accused allegedly killed his wife with a spade
Sanoli police station in-charge Jagjeet Singh said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. (HT File)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 02:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A 46-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband after she objected to his drinking habit, in Dhansoli village of Panipat.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Babita Rani.

Her son, Prince Kumar, who is the complainant in the case, said that his father, Major Singh, is an alcoholic and used to thrash his mother whenever she stopped him from drinking.

He said that on Monday night as well, his parents had a fight. He said his father had attacked his mother with a spade and the next morning, she was found dead.

The complainant alleged that his father continued drinking even after the murder and fled in the morning.

Sanoli police station in-charge Jagjeet Singh said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP