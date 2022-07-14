Panipat man kills wife with spade after she object to his drinking habit

A 46-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband after she objected to his drinking habit, in Dhansoli village of Panipat.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Babita Rani.

Her son, Prince Kumar, who is the complainant in the case, said that his father, Major Singh, is an alcoholic and used to thrash his mother whenever she stopped him from drinking.

He said that on Monday night as well, his parents had a fight. He said his father had attacked his mother with a spade and the next morning, she was found dead.

The complainant alleged that his father continued drinking even after the murder and fled in the morning.

Sanoli police station in-charge Jagjeet Singh said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.