Panipat: Man stabbed to death, son injured; four booked

A 45-year-old man was stabbed to death and his son sustained injuries after they were attacked by a group of people in Arjun Nagar, Panipat.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused were identified as Pradeep , Anoop, Nitish and Sandeep, all of Arjun Nagar.

Police said the deceased, Vishwas, of Madhopur in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh, was living in a rented accommodation with his family in Arjun Nagar. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. The body was handed over to the family members after the post mortem examination.

In his police complaint, Pankaj Kumar, son of the deceased, alleged that at 8 pm on Friday, the four accused attacked him and his father with sharp-edged weapons, leaving his father badly injured. Pankaj managed to escape with minor injuries after his landlord intervened. His father succumbed to the injuries in a hospital.

Narender Singh, in-charge of the old industrial police station, said a case was registered against the accused under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the investigation was initiated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}