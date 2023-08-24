News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Delhi man booked for duping Sonepat resident of 15 lakh

Delhi man booked for duping Sonepat resident of 15 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Aug 24, 2023 10:01 AM IST

Cops said that the complainant, Krishan Kumar of Sanpera village of Sonepat, had alleged that he had come in contact with the accused, who pretended to be posted at a high post in the Northern Railways. The accused demanded ₹20 lakh to get his two sons jobs. The complainant paid ₹15 lakh to the accused in two installments but the latter did not fulfill his promise.

Panipat police have booked a person for allegedly duping a Sonepat village resident of 15 lakh on the pretext of helping his two sons get government jobs in the Indian Railways.

Police have identified the accused as Sudhir Kumar, a resident of Delhi.

Complainant further said that when he demanded his money back, the accused flatly refused and even threatened to kill him.

Acting on his complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

