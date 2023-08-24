Delhi man booked for duping Sonepat resident of 15 lakh

Panipat police have booked a person for allegedly duping a Sonepat village resident of ₹15 lakh on the pretext of helping his two sons get government jobs in the Indian Railways. Panipat police have booked a person for allegedly duping a Sonepat village resident of ₹ 15 lakh on the pretext of helping his two sons get government jobs in the Indian Railways. (HT File)

Police have identified the accused as Sudhir Kumar, a resident of Delhi.

Cops said that the complainant, Krishan Kumar of Sanpera village of Sonepat, had alleged that he had come in contact with the accused, who pretended to be posted at a high post in the Northern Railways. The accused demanded ₹20 lakh to get his two sons jobs. The complainant paid ₹15 lakh to the accused in two installments but the latter did not fulfill his promise.

Complainant further said that when he demanded his money back, the accused flatly refused and even threatened to kill him.

Acting on his complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.