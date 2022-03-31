Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panipat police recover SUV, 57 lakh, 1.8kg gold from four accused held for embezzlement
chandigarh news

Panipat police recover SUV, 57 lakh, 1.8kg gold from four accused held for embezzlement

The Panipat police have recovered ₹57
on March 22, the CIA had arrested four persons for their involvement in the case. (iStock)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

The Panipat police have recovered 57.16 lakh, 1.8kg gold and an SUV from four persons arrested for embezzling government funds from the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) Yamunanagar office. Police said the recovery was made during their seven-day police remand.

As per a statement issued by the office of Panipat superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan, the matter came to light in February after a Panipat resident approached police alleging that he received a huge amount from the UHBVN’s official bank account.

Following this, police had registered a case under Sections 409, 420, 120B, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code on February 8.

The SP said on March 22, the CIA had arrested four persons – UHBVN officials LDC Raghav Wadhwan, divisional accountant Yogesh Lamba, and Raghav’s driver Pawan Kumar and Pawan’s brother-in-law Ajay – for their involvement in the case.

During police investigation, it was found that the accused used to embezzle government funds by creating bogus vouchers, cheques and credited the money into account of people with similar names of UHBVN officials. Later, they used to take back the money after giving some commission to the account holders.

RELATED STORIES

Police said Ajay and Pawan used to provide the bank accounts of people to other accused to transfer the amount.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP