Panipat shocker: Woman’s body found in suitcase

In a shocking incident, a woman’s body was found stuffed in a suitcase, with her hands and legs tied and mouth gagged with a tape, near a railway overbridge on the Rohtak-Jaipur highway near Siwah village of Panipat district, police said on Tuesday.

The suitcase in which the woman’s body was found in Panipat. (HT Photo)

The suitcase was spotted by a passerby, who examined it and alerted the police after finding the body inside.

The deceased’s identity is yet to be ascertained, however, cops said she appears to be around 50 years old. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said the woman’s face has not been damaged, and a picture was circulated on social media and to other police stations but so far, no one has identified the body.

In-charge of the Sector-29 police station of Panipat, Sunil Kumar said a murder case has been registered and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said prima facie it appears the woman was killed elsewhere and the body dumped here. He said five teams have been formed to investigate the case and police are also examining closed-circuit television camera footage to trace the perpetrators. Teams under the Panipat additional superintendent of police are also working to ascertain the identity of the woman.

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Mayank Mishra, who reached the spot, said it appears the woman was killed around two days ago. He added police are scanning missing persons’ report from nearby districts too.