Panipat woman robbed at gunpoint: Haryana Police places 50,000 reward on robbers’ head

Police have placed a ₹50,000 reward on the head of the men who robbed a woman’s house at gunpoint in Prakash Nagar, Panipat city, on Tuesday.

The victim, Sudesh Rani, 57, had alleged that three masked robbers had looted jewellery worth ₹10 lakh and ₹4 lakh cash from her house after taking her tying her to a chair on July 25.

Assuring that the informer’s identity will not be disclosed, Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan announced a cash reward of ₹50,000 for any information pertaining to the accused. The information may be passed on at all crime investigation agencies or to the tehsil camp police.

A case was registered under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 379B (snatching), 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.