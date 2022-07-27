Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panipat woman robbed at gunpoint: Haryana Police places 50,000 reward on robbers’ head

Police have placed a ₹50,000 reward on the head of the men who robbed a woman’s house at gunpoint in Panipat
A case was registered under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 379B (snatching), 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jul 27, 2022 02:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Police have placed a 50,000 reward on the head of the men who robbed a woman’s house at gunpoint in Prakash Nagar, Panipat city, on Tuesday.

The victim, Sudesh Rani, 57, had alleged that three masked robbers had looted jewellery worth 10 lakh and 4 lakh cash from her house after taking her tying her to a chair on July 25.

Assuring that the informer’s identity will not be disclosed, Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan announced a cash reward of 50,000 for any information pertaining to the accused. The information may be passed on at all crime investigation agencies or to the tehsil camp police.

A case was registered under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 379B (snatching), 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

