Panipat YouTuber held for revealing identity of minor rape victim

The police on Tuesday arrested a YouTube reporter from Panipat for allegedly revealing the identity of an eight- year-old rape victim to increase his channel’s viewer count and revenue generation. The police said the accused, Ravi Nagar, a resident of Adiyana village, Panipat, has been booked under Section 23 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

Panipat superintendent of police (SP) Sashank Kumar Sawan said the accused had allegedly uploaded information related to the victim and her family members on the social media platform in the violation of the POCSO Act thus causing a mental trauma to the family members of the victim.

Police officials associated with the investigation said the father of the victim had filed a complaint against the accused and he has been booked.

The SP said the accused was produced in the court which sent him to judicial custody.

As per information, the incident took place on October 29, when 21-year-old accused had raped the girl and also tried to kill her by strangling her. But she managed to escape and disclosed the incident to her family members. However, the police also arrested the rape accused and the victim has been hospitalised.

The victim’s father alleged that the You-Tuber had called him and sought the details of the family members and disclosed it in a video he uploaded on the social media.