chandigarh news

Panjab University allows re-evaluation of online exam papers

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 02:21 AM IST
For those candidates whose results have yet to be declared, re-evaluation can be applied for within 15 days from the date of declaration of the results. (HT FILE PHOTO)

For candidates who appeared in online examinations held between January and March this year, Panjab University (PU) has allowed the provision of re-evaluation.

The candidates whose results have been declared may apply for re-evaluation from July 27 to August 10 (within 15 days). While the undergraduate (UG) students can apply on https://ugexam.puexam.in/Reevaluation/Login.aspx, the postgraduate (PG) students can apply on https://pgexam.puexam.in/Reevaluation/Login.aspx.

The university said that the offline form(s), along with requisite fee receipt, should reach the office of the assistant registrar (re-evaluation) by 5pm on August 8, failing which the form will not be considered.

For those candidates whose results have yet to be declared, re-evaluation can be applied for within 15 days from the date of declaration of the results.

