Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panjab University further reduces rates at messes, canteens
chandigarh news

Panjab University further reduces rates at messes, canteens

Following multiple protests by student bodies demanding complete rollback of hike in rates at messes and canteens, Panjab University on Friday reduced the rates slightly
Following a meeting with the student bodies of Panjab University, the charges for regular meal for boys were reduced from 40 to 39 for girls from 38.50 to 37.50. (HT File)
Published on Apr 23, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Following multiple protests by student bodies demanding complete rollback of hike in rates at messes and canteens, Panjab University on Friday reduced the rates slightly.

Following a meeting with the student bodies, the charges for regular meal for boys were reduced from 40 to 39 for girls from 38.50 to 37.50.

The authorities have also agreed to reduce the price of special meals from 48 to 45.50 and the number of compulsory diets has been lowered from 30 to 15

PU had in December announced revised rates of eatables at hostels for 2021-22 academic session on the representation of the contractors of mess and canteens. The decision, however, drew criticism from the student bodies, who were quick to demand that pre-Covid rates be reinstated.

Student bodies had intensified protests over the last few days against the hike and also alleged overcharging by shopkeepers at the student centre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP