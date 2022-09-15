Panjab University panel discusses proposal for integrated BBA-MBA course

Panjab University is planning to set up a new self-financed institute to offer a five-year integrated BBA-MBA programme.

The proposal was discussed on Tuesday during a meeting of the varsity’s new course facilitation committee which is headed by dean university instruction. The plan to introduce a bachelor’s course in physiotherapy was also discussed.

A member of the committee, on condition of anonymity, said, “Sub-committees were also formed to look into the financial liability and feasibility of these courses and give their recommendations before a final call is taken.”

Some teachers also delivered presentations regarding these courses.

It is learnt that the BBA-MBA integrated course is proposed to have 120 seats per year, whereas the physiotherapy course will be made functional under the varsity’s dental institute and will have around 40 seats.

While BBA-MBA integrated course is not offered by any other institute in Chandigarh, the physiotherapy course is currently only being run at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science and Research (PGIMER).

Although the varsity already has few partially self-financed courses running since the first decade of 2000s, not all of them have proven to be financially viable in the long run.

Candidates get leeway for PG admissions

Meanwhile, PU has decided to allow the candidates in its affiliated colleges having ‘reappears’ in maximum of two papers (third to sixth semesters) at undergraduate level, to get admission to postgraduate courses for the 2022-23 academic session.

However, this will be applicable in courses where admission is not based on CET or OCET. As per the order issued by the varsity, such candidates will not be promoted to the third semester of the course if they fail to clear the reappear subject at UG level.

