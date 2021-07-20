Panjab University, Punjab Engineering College professors get patent for collaborative research

A patent titled “Improved calcium orthophosphate for biomedical applications and method thereof” has been granted to Panjab University (PU) and Punjab Engineering College (PEC) recently, the PU said on Monday.

The product is an outcome of research collaboration between Dr Seema Kapoor, professor at PU’s chemical engineering department, and Dr Uma Batra, professor and head of the metallurgical and materials engineering department at PEC. The research collaboration was initiated in the field of biomaterials in the year 2009.

Dr Batra said that the synthetic mesoporous calcium orthophosphate has potential usage for ingeniously developing of bone scaffold, bone void filler, bone cements, coating or constituent of bio composites, bone graft or bone substitute biomaterial land for drug and gene delivery. “Some important applications include orthopaedic surgery, dentistry and cosmetic surgery,” she said.

“The method of synthesising the mesoporous calcium orthophosphate can be scaled up to commercial scale to be manufactured by pharmaceutical industries. The material of the said patent is totally synthetic and developed from the chemicals so that it does not cause any kind of an infection in the body,” she added.

“The cost effectiveness comes from the fact that the material has been developed indigenously in the research lab and it has improved functionality as compared to the imported products,” said Dr Kapoor.