Panjab University’s second car free day a stop-start show

​The second car-free day observed by Panjab University (PU) on Friday was a stop-start show — nonetheless showing marginal improvement in terms of communication and management over the first one.

Cars being stopped from entering Panjab University on the car-free day. (Keshav Singh/HT)

While the varsity had clarified that participation was voluntary, car drivers could be reasoning with the security guards and traffic jams were witnessed especially near gate number 2. Entry was allowed on a case-to-case basis, but the campus wasn’t totally car-free and cars could be on campus.

The university’s security chief Vikram Singh said it was more challenging to organise the car-free day this time as three major events were also planned in the varsity, adding, “We allowed entry on a case-to-case basis. Ankur School was also holding an event in PU so we couldn’t keep parents from collecting their wards.”

While last time there was a 75% reduction in car traffic in PU, this time it ranged between 55-60%.

Long weekend to the rescue

Panjab University Campus Student Council general secretary Deepak Goyat, meanwhile, said with Monday being a holiday, many students had not turned up for classes on Friday before the long weekend.

With attendance on the lower side, it made it easier for the authorities to manage the gates.

One of the security guards at the entrance explained that with more students in the know about the car-free days, they complied with instructions. “However, it is still a problem to ask faculty members not to bring their cars,” he added.

While teachers have appreciated the initiative, some are of the view that the issues that are coming up should be taken up in the PU syndicate since it will now become a monthly feature.

While people turned to e-rickshaws to travel within the campus, the shuttle bus service run by the university saw few takers again.

In September, the varsity had picked the last Friday of each month to observe as “car-free day”, starting with September 22, which is celebrated as World Car Free Day globally each year. During their recent visit, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team had also asked PU to reduce vehicular traffic at the varsity.

