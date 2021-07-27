Panjab University senate polls: Multi-cornered contest expected in college constituencies

The election of the two constituencies of technical and professional colleges in Panjab University (PU) senate is throwing up prospects of a multi-cornered contest with candidates being fielded by different groups.

The polling for PU senate will start on August 3 with the constituencies of principals and staff of technical and professional colleges. Over 100 candidates are in fray from eight constituencies for the election of 47 members to the PU senate; three members from each constituency will be elected.

The members of various groups have fielded their candidates independently in both the constituencies. While five candidates are in fray from the constituency of principals of technical and professional colleges, which has 52 voters, four are contesting from the constituency of staff of technical and professional colleges, which has 789 voters.

Among the members from the principals’ constituency is Neetu Ohri, the principal of Guru Nanak College of Education in Gopalpur, Ludhiana, who is aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) group.

Sandeep Kataria, who is the principal of Saint Sahara College of Education at Sri Muktsar Sahib, has been fielded by Navdeep Goyal’s group. Savita Kansal, who is the principal of Brahmrishi Yoga Training College, Sector 19A, Chandigarh, has also been fielded by Navdeep Goyal.

Kataria said, “I am getting a good response from the voters and they want to see new and young faces. The focus will be on the upliftment of education colleges and their staff.”

The other candidates include former senator Sarabjit Kaur, principal of Guru Ram Das BEd College in Fazilka, who has been fielded by Gurdeep Sharma; and Tarlok Bandhu, principal of Khalsa College of Education, Sri Muktsar Sahib, has been fielded by Sangha group.

Candidates from staff of technical, professional colleges

The candidates contesting from the constituency of staff of technical and professional colleges include former senator Gurmit Singh, who is assistant professor at Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana. Gurmit Singh, who is associated with Sangha group, said, “The issues related to education colleges and their faculty will be on my priority list.”

Other candidates include former senator Neeru Malik, assistant professor at Dev Samaj College of Education, Chandigarh; Suresh Kumar, a professor at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh; and Vipul Kumar Narang, professor at Kenway College of Education, Abohar.

The senate is a 91-member apex governing body of PU. While 36 members are nominated by the chancellor, two are nominated from the Punjab assembly, six are ex-officio members and the remaining 47 are elected.

Campaigning picks up pace

After witnessing a slow start last week, campaigning has now started to pick up pace with candidates holding meetings and approaching voters on social media.

“Candidates have started canvassing actively now. Uncertainty has ebbed and candidates are preparing for polls,” said Rabinder Nath Sharma, who is contesting from the registered graduates’ constituency.

“Due to delays in scheduling polls, enthusiasm among candidates and voters was low, but more candidates have started canvassing now,” said a candidate, who is contesting as a professor of PU teaching departments.

Also, with the second Covid wave having dissipated, candidates are even meeting physically apart from social media outreach.

This is the third time that senate polls have been rescheduled since last year. It was initially scheduled for August last year, but was postponed amid the pandemic. The second date was set for April 26, 2021, but the polls were again postponed in view of the second wave.

On August 3, polling will begin with the constituencies of principals and staff of technical and professional colleges. Voting for faculties will be held last on August 23. Over 100 candidates are in fray from eight constituencies for the election of 47 members to the PU senate.

Two-cornered contest expected

The senate polls are set to be a two-cornered contest between the alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) group and DAV group, against the alliance of Navdeep Goyal and Ashok Goyal. The Goyal group had a majority in the previous senate and syndicate; both Ashok and Navdeep are contesting from faculties, which will contribute six members to the senate.