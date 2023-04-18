Syndicate meet: PUTA’s request to treat teachers over 60 at par with others included

The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) demand that teachers over the age of 60 be treated at par with other teachers by including them in all committees as regular members rather than special invitees is on the list of agendas for the syndicate meeting scheduled by Panjab University (PU) on Sunday.

The PUTA had written to the PU vice-chancellor on March 19 to revert back to the previous practice where the teachers who were continuing beyond 60 years pursuant to court orders were accorded the same status. In the letter written by the president and secretary of PUTA, it was alleged that ever since 2014 when the teachers were allowed to continue beyond 60, they also continued as regular members of all departmental committees, research boards, academic council and board of studies.

They alleged that only as per the whims and fancies of former VC Raj Kumar, they were abruptly removed from these committees, when most departments and centres were facing an acute shortage of faculty. They further alleged that the former VC had taken this decision due to vested interests.

The syndicate will also take up recommendations of the committee to finalise the process of advertisement of posts of assistant professors at PU constituent colleges. The recommendations include that all 83 posts to be advertised will be advertised in one go, these posts be advertised as ‘centrally managed posts’ and ‘posts of assistant professors in Panjab University constituent colleges’ and not for individual constitutional colleges and UGC guidelines be followed and posts be filled as per approved roster of assistant professors of Panjab University constituent colleges.

Some other agendas that will be up for consideration by the syndicate include the recommendations of the board of finance meeting which was conducted on April 10, appointment of Lt Gen KJ Singh, as honorary professor in the Department of Defence and National Security Studies.

Consideration on the inspection committee, constituted by the university to visit Bhai Nagahia Singh Memorial Girls College, Alamgir, Ludhiana, for grant of extension in affiliation, be withdrawn will also be done and the trust be allowed to discontinue the college stage-wise for the session 2022-23 and other conditions. The issue of theft of ₹ 32 lakh from PU constituent college, Nihal Singh Wala, Moga, will also be put up for consideration.

For ratification, the reappointment from afresh of certain faculty, purely on temporary basis, at Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital from March 22 will be brought up.

Grant of temporary affiliation for BA LLB 5-year integrated course with 120 seats for the session 2023-24 at Guru Gobind Singh Law College, Gidderbaha, Muktsar, instead of session 2022-23 will also be ratified in anticipation of the syndicate’s approval.

