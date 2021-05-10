Panjab University teachers’ body condemns delay in promotion letters

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has condemned the varsity for the delay in issuing of promotion letters to teachers under Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), whose interviews/screening were conducted earlier this year. The promotion of over 100 teachers has been hanging fire for several months.

The teachers’ body in a statement issued on Sunday, said, “The PUTA executive in its meeting on May 7, unanimously condemned the callous and apathetic attitude of the vice-chancellor, for causing an inordinate delay in issuing appointment letters to the teachers under CAS.”

The statement comes a day after PUTA wrote to Vice-President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, who is the chancellor of the university, seeking his intervention in the matter. They stated that the V-C has approved several matters in the anticipation of the approval of senate and syndicate and has no reason to not issue the orders for issuance of appointment letters to the teachers concerned.

The teachers’ body said that the members have decided that the PUTA executive will now meet more frequently. “They also decided to report matters pertaining to the welfare of the university directly to the chancellor from time to time,” they said.

They said that if the V-C still fails to address the issue, the members will start a physical protest while adhering to Covid guidelines issued by the government.

