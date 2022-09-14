Panjab University to provide 24 additional hostel rooms to SC, ST students

Panjab University (PU) has decided to allocate 24 additional hostel rooms to SC and ST students enrolled in AICTE-approved technical courses.

The additional rooms will be allocated to SC/ST students from institutes like University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (UICET) and University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) in addition to the existing 22.5% reserved hostels rooms for students of these categories.

The decision was taken after a meeting was held by PU authorities to look into demands of Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) regarding allocation of hostel seats for SC/ST students.

During the meeting , it was stated that a ₹2 crore grant was sanctioned by AICTE to construct a hostel for SC/ST students at the varsity with a capacity of 120.

PU dean students’ welfare (DSW) Jagtar Singh said that 22.5% (SC =15%, ST=7.5%) of seats/rooms have been allocated to SC/ST students at the varsity’s hostels. He added that students of these categories have been given additional rooms in the past few years as per requirement.