Panjab University V-C Raj Kumar resigns amid corruption allegations

Amid allegations of corruption in Panjab University (PU), vice-chancellor Raj Kumar has resigned from his post almost a year and a half before his second term was to end.

Kumar’s resignation has been accepted by vice-president of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the chancellor of PU. This is said to be the first time that a vice-chancellor of the university has resigned from his post.

Kumar had tendered his resignation on January 10 and it had been accepted on January 13 by the chancellor.

Dean, university instruction (DUI), Renu Vig will discharge the responsibilities of the vice-chancellor from Monday till further orders.

The resignation of Kumar, who was appointed the 13th V-C of PU in 2018 and was given an extension in 2021, comes at a time when allegations of corruption in the university were doing the rounds.

A group of senators and the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) had sent several representations to the chancellor, alleging malpractices in the institution.

The last senate meeting on December 30 was called off mid-way after a group of senators demanded a statement from Raj Kumar over the allegations of corruption.

It is learnt that Kumar made two visits to the chancellor’s office in January.

Both terms of the vice-chancellor remained controversial and he had been at loggerheads with the PUTA and the previous senate and syndicate. It was only last year that Kumar managed to get the majority of senators and syndicate members on his side.

Kumar was not available for comment.

