Panjab University Zonal Youth Fest comes to a close at Ludhiana’s Mata Ganga Khalsa College

Panjab University’s four-day long zonal Youth and Heritage Festival hosted by Mata Ganga Khalsa College, Kottan, which saw the participation of over 1,700 students from 16 colleges, came to a close on Monday.

The fest saw students from all over the district participating in over 67 competitions including bhangra, giddha, folk songs, singing, skits, and music. Certificates and prizes were accorded to the winners.

The students who obtained the first position will compete in the Inter-Zonal Youth festival.

College principal Kuldip Kaur Dhaliwal congratulated all the winning teams, adding, “The youth festivals provide students as well as the teachers a platform to share a single event.”

Colleges including Arya College, AS College, Khanna, BSSG Government College, Sidhsar, Gobindgarh Public College, Alour, Government College, Karamsar, Government College, Government College (evening), Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, Kamla Lohtia SD College, Malwa College, Bondli, Samrala, Mata Ganga Khalsa College, Kottan, PURC, SCD Government College, Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College, Hussainpura and Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management, Jhande participated in the event.

Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan: State-level trials for seven games on Oct 6

Ludhiana

With state-level matches under the Punjab Khed Mela set to kick-off from October 11, the district sports authorities have initiated the preparations in full swing. Trials for seven games introduced at the games under will be held on October 6.

In addition to the 22 games played at the district level, shooting, rowing, chess, gymnastics, fencing, kayaking and canoeing have been introduced for the state level competition

Trials for rowing, archery, kayaking and canoeing for Under-14, Under-17, Under-21 and 21-40 age categories will be held at GHG Khalsa College Gurusar Sudhar while the trials for gymnastics and fencing will be organised at the multi-purpose hall. The trials for chess will be hosted at Guru Nanak Stadium Ludhiana.

The shooting range at Rakhbag, meanwhile, will host the trials for under-14, under-17, under-21, 21-40, 40-50 and above 50.

Shortlisted individual players and teams will represent the district in the state-level competition.

Speaking of the trails, district sports office Ravinder Singh said, “The players who have not registered themselves on the Punjab Khed Mela application can register themselves offline at venues after presenting their valid identity proofs and certificates”

The district will host the matches of judo, basketball, gatka and softball during the upcoming state-level championship.