Panjab University professor nominated for Medal of Pushkin

Panjab University professor nominated for Medal of Pushkin

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 09, 2023 01:34 AM IST

The Medal of Pushkin is a state decoration of the Russian Federation awarded to its citizens and foreigners for achievements in arts, culture, education, humanities and literature

Pankaj Malviya, professor and chairperson of department of Russian, Panjab University (PU), has been nominated for Medal of Pushkin 2023.

Pankaj Malviya, professor and chairperson of department of Russian, Panjab University has authored various books, including Rang Chekhov and “Aina” Anton Chekhov Ki Satrangi Kahanian. (HT Photo)

The decision was taken by the Presidium of International Association of Teachers of Russian Language and Literature.

The “Medal of Pushkin” is a state decoration of the Russian Federation awarded to its citizens and foreigners for achievements in arts, culture, education, humanities and literature. It is named in the honour of Russian writer and poet Alexander Pushkin.

Malviya has authored various books, including Rang Chekhov and “Aina” Anton Chekhov Ki Satrangi Kahanian.

