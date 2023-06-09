Panjab University professor nominated for Medal of Pushkin

Pankaj Malviya, professor and chairperson of department of Russian, Panjab University (PU), has been nominated for Medal of Pushkin 2023.

The decision was taken by the Presidium of International Association of Teachers of Russian Language and Literature.

The “Medal of Pushkin” is a state decoration of the Russian Federation awarded to its citizens and foreigners for achievements in arts, culture, education, humanities and literature. It is named in the honour of Russian writer and poet Alexander Pushkin.

Malviya has authored various books, including Rang Chekhov and “Aina” Anton Chekhov Ki Satrangi Kahanian.