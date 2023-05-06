Jalandhar bypoll: Sidhu Moose Wala’s father urges Latifpura voters to keep AAP at bay

The parents of slain Punjabi singer and rapper Shubhdeep Singh alka Sidhu Moose Wala on Saturday initiated their campaign ‘Insaf Yatra Justice for Sidhu Moose Wala’ from Jalandhar’s Latifpura demolition site to meet affected families.

Balkaur Singh said he is pained to see how the state government didn’t even think twice before displacing the erstwhile Latifpura residents and demolished their houses. (ANI file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the gathering, Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh said he is “pained to see how the state government didn’t even think twice before displacing the erstwhile Latifpura residents and demolished their houses,”

“People were residing at this place for decades and their dream houses were razed to ground without having serious considerations,” he said.

On December 9 last year, Jalandhar Improvement Trust carried out a demolition process and nearly 50 residential structures were razed to ground to get possession of its 241 marlas of land situated in the middle of town. The drive largely affected around 30 families, who were claiming to be settled on this land post Partition. The demolition process created a political storm in Punjab then as the opposition parties and farmers unions cornered AAP for its approach in handling the issue. Balkaur said the authorities are clulelss about how people construct their houses with all hardships and financial constraints.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The time has come to teach them a lesson. We voted for them in 2022 but I appeal to people to press NOTA or in favour of any other candidate but not this party (AAP) so that they could do some course correction about their 14 months of rule,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON