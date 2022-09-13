Parents protest over ‘hefty’ fee, lack of facilities at pvt school in Chandigarh

A group of parents on Monday staged a protest outside Ryan International School in Sector 49 alleging exorbitant fees being charged by the school and lack of facilities.

The protesting parents said, “ Development and computer fees were charged during the 2021-2022 session, even though schools were closed.”

They added that they also wanted to know about where the development fees were being used, alleging that the school’s facilities are not at par with the amount being charged. They added that they tried to meet the principal, but were not allowed.

The parents also submitted a complaint to the UT district education officer (DEO).

While officials of the education department said they will look into the matter, the principal of the school remained unavailable for comments despite repeated attempts to contact her.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

PGIMER doctor’s iPad stolen

A doctor from PGIMER reported that his IPad had been stolen from the institute. Dr Kushang Khanda, senior resident at department of ENT, PGIMER, told police that his IPad was stolen from the doctor duty room of Nehru Hospital extension, PGIMER, Sector 12, on September 9. A theft case was registered at the Sector 11 police station on Sunday.

Award ceremony held at PEC

Punjab Engineering College (PEC), in collaboration with Byju’s, conducted special mentorship classes for preparation of CAT/GATE for pre-final and final year students. Based on the topics covered, a test was conducted, rank holders of which were awarded at a prize distribution ceremony on Monday.

IGNOU extends admission date

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for admission to masters, bachelors, PG diploma, diploma and certificate programmes till September 22 and online registration of all masters and bachelors programmes till September 17 for the July session. Candidates can apply through the link https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/.

Alumni cagers of Gurukul Global School felicitated

Recognizing the achievements of their former students who are now acclaimed basketball players, Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, honoured six alumni cagers along with their coach-cum-mentor Jugraj Singh at the school premises on Monday. All six cagers namely, Amrendar Nayak, Rohan Roy, Abhishek, Sunny, Ajmer and Sanju, have done well at national and international level. The school’s managing director Parveen Setya, director Devraj Setya and principal Nina Pandey were present on the occasion.

PGI doc honoured at nat’l conference

Dr Sunil Sethi, professor at the department of microbiology, PGIMER, was honoured with the prestigious “Silver Jubilee Oration of Institute of Venereology” at the national conference of Indian Association for Study of Sexually Transmitted infections and AIDS (ASTICON 2022) held in Hyderabad from September 9 to 11. He was honoured academic services in the field of STD/ HIV AIDS. He was honoured with a silver medal during the Conference.

SGPC, SAD protest for release of Sikh prisoners

Demanding the release of Sikh prisoners lodged in jails, members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) took out a protest march from Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Phase 8 to the deputy commissioner’s office in Sector 76 on Monday. SGPC member Charanjit Singh Kalewal, SAD Mohali in-charge Parvinder Singh Sohana and several other leaders said that even after completing their sentences years back, several Sikh prisoners were still languishing in jails amid sheer discrimination.

PGI prof delivers talk at US-based institute

Dr Aman Sharma, professor of clinical immunology and rheumatology services at department of internal medicine, PGIMER, was invited to deliver a talk by the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, USA. The title of his talk was “exciting world of vasculitis and relapsing polychondritis: Care and clinical research”.

Minister honours Punjab shooters

Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Monday felicitated shooters who have achieved success at a national and international event organised in Chandigarh on Sunday night. Those who were honoured include world number one ranked Anjum Moudgil, Gauri, Ajitesh Kaushal, Vijayveer Sidhu, Udevir Sidhu, Vishwajit Singh, Sifat Kaur, Unish, Shikha Chaudhary, Naina Verma, Somil Chaudhary, Divesh Verma, Devansh and Manraj and coach Deepali Deshpande along with Parveen Verma, Sumeet Soni, Amit Sood, Sajan Sharma and Ashwani Sharma.

Ranjit Singh Cheema takes over as chairman of Punjab water resources corp

Ranjit Singh Cheema on Monday took over as chairman of the Punjab Water Resources Management and Development Corporation at the department’s Mohali office. Addressing the media on this occasion, Cheema said that he will fulfil his responsibilities with full dedication and commitment and make every effort to meet the Punjab government’s expectations. He added that special efforts will be made to deliver water to farmer for cultivation of crops.

Vehicles carrying eatables checked at Dappar toll plaza

The food safety team of the Mohali health department laid a checkpost at the Dappar toll plaza near Dera Bassi on Monday and checked all commercial vehicles transporting various eatables. During the checking, six samples of milk, curd, cheese and other items were taken. The vehicles’ drivers were also sensitised about the Food Safety Act and told to obtain all documents as per the law. Officials said they also got a tip-off that a vehicle was supplying spurious cheese from Haryana to Mohali. On the basis of the information, they intercepted the vehicle in Zirakpur and took a sample of cheese.

Cops being trained in new technologies

A five-day training programme on “call detail record (CDR), tower dump & internet protocol detail record (IPDR) analysis” for investigating officers of Chandigarh Police and neighbouring states started at Recruit Training Centre in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Monday. As many as 50 cops from Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu are participating in this programme. It was inaugurated by Praveer Ranjan, director general of police, Chandigarh.

21 new Covid cases surface in Chandigarh tricity area

As many as 21 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Monday, similar to 20 on Sunday. With 13 cases, Mohali led tricity’s daily tally, followed by Chandigarh with six and Panchkula with two. Meanwhile, tricity’s active caseload dropped from 247 to 218 over the past 24 hours. As many as 112 people are still infected in Chandigarh, 85 in Mohali and 21 in Panchkula.

