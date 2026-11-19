New DelhiThe Congress on Wednesday announced the state election committee for Punjab, with state party chief Pargat Singh as its chairperson.

AICC general secretary in-charge, Punjab, AICC secretaries attached to the general secretary in-charge and state heads of frontal organisations will be ex-officio members of the panel. (HT File)

The party leadership has also appointed Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa, senior party leader Ambika Soni, former deputy chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi as members of the 42-member election committee.

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Former state president of the Congress, Amarinder Singh Raj Warring, and party MPs Manish Tewari, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Amar Singh, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Dharamvira Gandhi and Kishori Lal Sharma are also in the panel.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, in a statement, said, “The Congress president has approved the proposal for the constitution of Pradesh Election Committee for the ensuing assembly elections in Punjab with immediate effect,”

Vijay Inder Singla, Shamsher Singh Dullo, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Sher Singh Ghubaya, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Dannu, Raj Kumar Verka, Kuljit Singh Nagra, Gurkirat Singh, and Om Parkash Soni have also been included in the committee.

Others on the panel are Santosh Chowdhury, Malti Thapar, Rana Kanwar Pal Singh, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Aruna Chaudhary, Brahm Mohindra, Razia Sultana, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Rana Gurjeet Singh, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Randeep Singh Nabha, Avtar Henry, Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, Hardev Singh Laddi, Sandeep Singh Sandhu, Ajit Inder Singh Mofar, and Emanuel Nahar.

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{{^usCountry}} AICC general secretary in-charge, Punjab, AICC secretaries attached to the general secretary in-charge and state heads of frontal organisations will be ex-officio members of the panel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AICC general secretary in-charge, Punjab, AICC secretaries attached to the general secretary in-charge and state heads of frontal organisations will be ex-officio members of the panel. {{/usCountry}}

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