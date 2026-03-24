Parliamentary panel flags concern, says 401 Punjab villages report toxic water contamination

A Parliamentary standing committee on water resources has highlighted a critical public health crisis in Punjab, reporting that 401 villages across six districts are struggling with drinking water contamination. A Parliamentary standing committee on water resources has highlighted a critical public health crisis in Punjab, reporting that 401 villages across six districts are struggling with drinking water contamination. (AFP File)

Toxic heavy metals were detected in many districts making Punjab the fourth worst-affected state in the country with chemical contamination of drinking water, after Tripura, Assam, and Rajasthan.

The findings are part of the Standing Committee on Water Resources (2025-26) report, under the ministry of jal shakti and department of drinking water and sanitation, tabled in the Lok Sabha on March 17 highlighting the growing threat of unsafe groundwater in Punjab. The 30-member committee was headed by BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

Calling the situation alarming, the committee recommended immediate remedial measures, including strengthening water quality monitoring, ensuring regular testing and providing safe drinking water alternatives in affected areas.

The committee stressed the need for timely detection and intervention to prevent further health risks, particularly in rural habitations.

According to the report, south-west Punjab is the worst-affected region, with multiple districts reporting the presence of toxic heavy metals: Fazilka with mercury and uranium contamination; Ferozepur with uranium contamination; Moga with selenium and uranium; Patiala with cadmium, uranium and selenium contamination; and Fatehgarh Sahib and Rupnagar with nitrate contamination.

The committee noted in its report that “districts namely Fazilka, Ferozepur, Moga and Patiala are affected by heavy metals like mercury, uranium, selenium and cadmium.”

Raising alarm over the impact on public health, the panel observed: Consumption of the unsafe and contaminated water causes severe immediate and long-term health issues.

“Districts namely Fazilka, Ferozepur, Moga and Patiala in Punjab are affected by heavy metals like mercury, uranium, selenium and cadmium. Since, health hazards of water contamination call for urgent consideration as consumption of unsafe and contaminated water causes severe immediate and long-term health issues,” reads the report.

The committee recommend the department to take necessary remedial measures to ensure supply of safe drinking water to all affected habitations

Health experts have long warned that prolonged exposure to uranium and cadmium can lead to kidney damage, bone disorders and increased cancer risk, particularly among rural populations dependent on groundwater.

When asked how many district-level water testing labs at the regional level in bigger states have been upgraded to state-level labs for better monitoring, the department said, “A total of six regional laboratories are operational in Punjab. These regional laboratories are also mapped and designated as district-level laboratories for water quality testing purposes.”