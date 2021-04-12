Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Parminder Dhindsa condemns Gurdeep Sidhana’s ‘torture’ by Delhi cops
Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) leader and Lehra MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa on Sunday condemned the alleged arrest and torture of gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana’s cousin Gurdeep Singh by Delhi Police’s special cell
APR 12, 2021
Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) leader and Lehra MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa on Sunday condemned the alleged arrest and torture of gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana’s cousin Gurdeep Singh by Delhi Police’s special cell.

Dhindsa, who also lashed out at state government, wrote on his Tweeter and Facebook: “The arrest and torture of Gurdeep Singh Sidhana shows how the Union government continues to intimidate its rivals and ordinary citizens by misusing the central agencies. The Punjab government should show some spine and stand up for its people.”

