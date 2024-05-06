Partap Singh Bajwa to camp in Ludhiana, take on Ravneet Singh Bittu

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Ludhiana sitting MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, and state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar for shifting their allegiance and said that this proves that, like other turncoats, they both are opportunists and hungry of power. Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa in Ludhiana on Sunday (Manish/HT)

Addressing a press conference Bajwa, who said he would camp in Ludhiana for the entire electioneering process in the state, said that Jakhar dreamed of being chief minister but didn’t have the support of the majority of MLAs, while Bittu backstabbed the party, which had given him and his family members a lot more than what they deserved.

“Shifting Bittu from Anandpur Sahib to Ludhiana was his safe exit. The party had realised that he could not win from there. He has a habit of not attending to the phone calls and ignoring the workers. He continued his attitude here too, but the party workers made him MP twice from Ludhiana,” Bajwa said.

Bajwa said that the party introspected and discovered that only those who were facing inquiries switched to other parties.

“Some of them switched their allegiance for money and Z-plus security. The BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are very good at ‘stick and carrot’ policy,” Bajwa said

Countering the allegations that Congress’ Ludhiana pick Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was a ‘parachute’ candidate, and the party has ignored the local leadership in the Ludhiana constituency, Bajwa said the Punjab Congress party chief can’t be termed as an outsider within the state. “ Ticket is property of a party, and they field the best candidate. Even BJP had dropped over 100 sitting MPs this election,” he said.

Reacting to Bajwa’s statement, Bittu said he was a failure as the state Congress president.

“He failed as an MP, MLA and CLP and has always ditched the Congressmen within the party. Can Bajwa tell his contribution to the Punjab Congress Party?” Bittu said.