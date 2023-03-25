Ludhiana: Pashu palan mela ends with message ‘respect of nature’

Two days pashu palan mela of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary & Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, concluded on Saturday with a message to rear livestock in a congenial manner with respect to ecology and nature.

PAU vice -chancellor SS Gosal on the second day of mela in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT photo)

Sukhpal Singh, chairman, Punjab state farmers and farmer workers commission was the chief guest on the concluding day.

Sukhpal Singh shared the miserable conditions of the families of those farmers who committed suicide. He said the whole society should come forward to reverse the situation. He revealed that the new agriculture policy will be beneficial for the farmers of the state. He urged them to give their valuable suggestions for the betterment of the policy.

Parkash Singh Brar, director of extension education said, “Some of our departments are providing services for rearing livestock whereas others are in the field of value addition of livestock products. These professions help them to earn good income.”

He revealed that ornamental fish rearing, aquarium making, preparation of flavoured milk, lassi, cheese, meat pickle, meat patties, meatballs and a number of fish delicacies come in these professions. He said young entrepreneurs can earn decent returns in goat and pig farming. Besides this, College of Dairy Science and Technology, department of livestock products technology displayed a variety of value added products of milk, meat and eggs. The College of Fisheries also showcased a rich number of value-added products of fish meat.

The department of animal nutrition has developed a number of nutritional technologies for the dairy animals of the state, which were displayed in the mela. Good quality mineral mixture and uromin lick prepared in GADVASU was sold at an economical price.

Experts addressed the commonly prevalent diseases of the dairy animals of Punjab which are mastitis, mineral disorders, foot lameness and fore-stomach disorders. The college of fisheries displayed different varieties of fish like carp fish, catfish and ornamental fishes

Kisan mela comes to end

Amidst the enthusiastic participation of farmers from Punjab and adjoining states, the two-day kisan mela concluded at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Saturday. Farmers flocked the mela to buy improved seeds of various recommended crop varieties and farm literature published by PAU. The directorate of extension education had organised the mela on the theme “Aao kheti kharch ghataiye, vaadu paani, khaad na paiye.”

In his presidential remarks, PAU V-C Satbir Singh Gosal endorsed ecologically and economically sustainable agriculture that safeguards natural resources, manages crop residue efficiently, nurtures subsidiary operations, and benefits farmers. Making a strong case for agricultural diversification by transitioning from wheat-paddy monoculture to cultivating other crops, he ratified the “Integrated agriculture model” developed by PAU to meet domestic supplies. To address the declining underground water table, Gosal recommended water-efficient and early maturing paddy variety PR 126. Allaying fears about the dwarf disease in paddy, he mentioned that the problem is usually acute in early-sown rice crop and can be countered by transplanting paddy after June 20.

The event showcased various live demonstrations and exhibitions on agricultural practices, including techniques for raising nurseries and kitchen gardens, new horticultural crop varieties, and organic production technologies.

Contest winners awarded

Farmers and farm women, who won various competitions, were awarded prizes on the concluding day. In crop produce competition, Balraj Singh (Sangrur), Paramjit Singh (Kotkapura), Pavitarjit Singh (Fatehgarh Sahib), Harpreet Singh (Faridkot), Rajveer Kaur Ghuman (Sangrur), Teerath Singh (Malerkotla), Ramanpreet Singh (Patiala), Satnam Singh (Bathinda), Jaiveer Jakhar (Abohar), Karanbir Kaur (Patiala), Manjeet Singh (Sangrur), Harshpreet Singh (Patiala), Karamjeet Singh (Sangrur) and Khushpal Singh (Patiala) won the first prizes in the category of cabbage, cauliflower, turmeric, potato, taro root, garlic and onion, lemon, marigold, sugarcane, tomato, papaya, ber, jaggery and processed products, respectively.

In the farm machinery and implements category, International Tractor Limited (Hoshiarpur) bagged the first prize for tractors and combines while T & D Electronic Systems (Ludhiana) got the first prize for tractor-driven implements. Alpha Power Pvt. Tech (Ludhiana) bagged the first position for tools and sprayers, while T & D Electronic Systems (Ludhiana) secured the top spot for water-saving tools and machines. Sameeksha Enterprise (Ludhiana), IFFCO (Ludhiana) and Crystal Crop Protection Ltd. (Ludhiana) stood first in agro-processing machinery, fertilizers and pesticides, respectively.

Among self-help groups and entrepreneur stalls, Navjot Singh Shergill of COCO Orchards (Patiala) bagged the first prize. In PAU field demonstrations, the department of fruits science was awarded the first prize. The Farm Advisory Service Centre (FASC), Jalandhar, secured the first position for Punjab Naujawan Sanstha.

In the competitions conducted by the PAU college of community science, Karamjeet Kaur (Ludhiana) bagged first position in the preparation of nutritious products using millets, Charanjeet Kaur (Moga) won the first prize in the embroidery competition, Sukhwinder Kaur (Ludhiana) secured the first spot in preparation of decorative articles and Jasleen Kaur topped the drawing competition depicting a scene of a simple and happy life.