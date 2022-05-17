Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Passenger killed after falling off Chandigarh Transport Undertaking bus, driver held

Another passenger alleged that the bus driver left the door open, causing Pushpinder Singh Sidhu to fall out as the vehicle took a sharp turn and suddenly braked near Hotel Shivalikview in Sector 17, Chandigarh
Chandigarh Police booked the bus driver, Deepak Sidhu, of Sector 22. He was arrested and later released on bail. (HT File Photo)
Published on May 17, 2022 02:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A day after a 37-year-old passenger was killed on falling off a Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) bus in Sector 17 on Sunday, police on Monday arrested the bus driver.

The deceased, identified as Pushpinder Singh Sidhu, hailed from Ludhiana.

Another passenger, Umesh Kumar, a resident of Nayagaon, Mohali, told the police that Sidhu died due to the negligence of the bus driver.

He alleged that the bus driver left the door open, causing Sidhu to fall out as the vehicle took a sharp turn and suddenly braked near Hotel Shivalikview in Sector 17.

An injured Sidhu was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he died during treatment.

On Kumar’s complaint, police booked the bus driver, Deepak Sidhu, of Sector 22. He was arrested and later released on bail.

He is facing a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

RELATED STORIES

Speeding auto claims pedestrian’s life

A speeding auto-rickshaw claimed the life of an unidentified pedestrian near Mauli Jagran in the wee hours of Sunday, police said on Monday.

The driver, Hira Lal Mandal, 32, of Saharanpur Colony, Panchkula, was arrested and later granted bail.

He was arrested on the statement of constable Sushil Kumar of Manimajra police station.

Kumar stated that he and his colleagues were on patrolling duty around 2.10 am on Sunday. When they reached near the Mauli Jagran turn, he saw one auto-rickshaw moving at a high speed while coming from the Housing Board Light Point towards the Kalagram Light Point.

Unable to brake on noticing a pedestrian crossing the road, the three-wheeler hit the man, leaving him seriously injured. The victim was rushed to PGIMER by a PCR vehicle, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Mandal was booked under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC at the Manimajra police station.

