Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Passengers bear brunt as bus services hit in Punjab’s Doaba

ByNavrajdeep Singh
Jan 06, 2025 01:11 PM IST

In response to strike call, 90% fleets of state transport undertakings PRTC, Punjab Roadways and Punbus off road with only 10% being operated by regular employees.

Bus services were crippled in Doaba region of Punjab on Monday, the first day of the three-day strike called by contractual employees of state transport undertakings (STUs) Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), Punjab Roadways and Punbus.

Buses parked at the Punjab Roadways workshop in Amritsar on Monday, the first day of the three-day contractual workers’ strike. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Buses parked at the Punjab Roadways workshop in Amritsar on Monday, the first day of the three-day contractual workers’ strike. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Despite Monday being a holiday on account of Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary, commuters were at the receiving end of the strike call as rush was witnessed at the bus stands and stops across the region. Many were seen hiring private taxis or heading for railway stations to reach their destinations.

According to reports, at least 90% of STU fleets remained off road with only 10% being operated by regular employees operating on different routes.

To minimise the impact of the strike, the state transport department directed managements of state transport undertakings to deploy their regular staff, including those on desk jobs, to do field duties.

The union, representing nearly 8,200 contract and outsourced employees, is demanding the regularisation of jobs, an issue they have been fighting for nearly seven years. Around 90% of the workforce in these organisations are employed on contract.

Harkesh Singh Vicky, the vice-president of the Punjab Roadways/PRTC Contractual Employees Union, said that the union held a meeting with state transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar to discuss their demands on Wednesday, but the talks ended without any resolution.

“Other demands of the employees include a 5% annual salary increase, reinstatement of suspended workers, end to outsourcing recruitment, action against ‘private transport mafia’ operating near bus stands, cessation of employee blacklisting, and halting the hiring of private buses under the kilometre scheme,” the vice-president of the union said.

He criticised the authorities for their lack of seriousness in resolving the grievances of the employees.

At present, a driver hired on contract earns 18,000, while a contractual conductor gets 17,000 a month, which is significantly lower than regular employees.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On