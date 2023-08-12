Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pathankot: Gambling syndicate busted, 21 held

ByHT Correspondent, Pathankot
Aug 12, 2023 12:48 AM IST

Pathankot Police have busted a gambling syndicate operating within the district with the arrest of 21 individuals, including the hotel manager.

The owner of the hotel is currently at large and has been booked in an illegal operation. (iStock)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said acting on a tip-off a police team raided a hotel uncovering a gambling operation run on its premises.

“Cash totalling 6,33,770 was recovered from the premises. The police have confiscated two cars, four Activa scooters and two motorcycles, the SSP added.

Among the arrested individuals is the hotel’s manager. The owner of the hotel is currently at large and has been booked in an illegal operation.

Case against 22 persons has been registered under Sections 420, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 13 of the Punjab Gambling Act at Police Station, Sujanpur in Pathankot.

