Patiala: 95% wheat harvested, only 50% purchased, 15% payments cleared

With 95 per cent of targeted wheat produce already there in mandis, shortage of bardana (gunny bags) has badly affected the procurement of the grain in chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s home district. Officials say over 50 per cent of the arrived produce is yet to be purchased. Also, of the crop procured till Monday evening, payments have been cleared for only 15 per cent.

Farmers are protesting against the delay in purchase and payments for the last three days the long at different locations. On Monday, farmers blocked the Patiala-Cheeka road for more than three hours, while on Sunday they had blocked Patiala-Sirhind Road. Overall, there were protests in Bhadson Road, Patiala Rural, Sanaur, Patran, Nabha and every prominent grain market of Patiala in the last one week.

“We are short of gunny bags. Against the requirement, I have got only 50 per cent of the packing material. How can I ensure smooth procurement?” said a government agency official, requesting anonymity. The procurement staff said that the decision to postpone procurement by 10 days was not a wise decision. “The harvesting in Patiala and Sangrur begins 10 days ahead of other parts of Punjab. The 10-day delay in procurement derailed the entire system,” said a Pungrain official.

“There is chaos. No purchase. Official and commission agents are also helpless as they have no bardana. I am struggling to sell the crop. Such a thing never happened in the past for wheat crop,” said Nirmal Singh, who was among the protesters on Cheeka road.

In all, different agencies have purchased about 5 lakh tonnes of wheat. “They purchased our crop only on papers and didn’t upload data online from where the payment is processed. Against due payments of ₹900 crore, only ₹149 crore was cleared till April 19. This reflects failure of the government,” said Angrej Singh, a farmer union leader.