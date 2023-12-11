Patiala health dept issues advisory amid spurt in dog bites, stray deaths

The Patiala health department issued an alert after an increase in the number of dog bites cases coinciding with the deaths of the many strays, raising the suspicion of potential dog-mediated rabies.

Given the 100% mortality rate post-symptoms, the health department urged anyone who has been bitten by stray dogs over the past few days to get vaccinated.

Speaking on the issue, National Rabies Control Program nodal officer Dr Sumeet Singh said, “There is strong possibility of a spread of rabies among the stray dogs as many have died within 10 days of biting the humans. However, lab reports are awaited. We had alerted the administration and municipal corporation after we found a clustering of dog bite cases.”

Singh added that they have also increased availability of rabies vaccine and serum throughout the city. The department, meanwhile, has identified three hotspots: Ragho Majra area, Lahori Gate and Lakkar Mandi and requested the civic body to catch strays in these areas.

To ascertain the zoonotic virus in the dogs, animal husbandry department deputy director Dr GD Singh said they had sent dead stray dog carcasses to the region disease diagnostic (RDL) lab in Jalandhar.

Meanwhile, Patiala deputy commissioner DC Sakshi Sawhney said they have directed all departments concerned to take immediate action to control the spread of possible rabies disease.