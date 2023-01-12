Patiala police arrest 4 in Jind man’s murder case

The police have arrested four persons and claimed to have solved the murder case of Ajay Kumar of Jind, Haryana, whose body was found on January 3. He used to live at Kalauli village in a rented accommodation.

Varun Sharma, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Patiala, said the police found his body from under a bridge. According to the police, Kumar’s wife Sangeeta Rani allegedly had an extramarital affair with Lakhwinder Singh Kaka. Kumar was reportedly murdered by Kaka and his friends. The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Patiala, and the Banur police arrested the accused on Monday and recovered a motorcycle and a knife used in the murder. The accused are on police remand till January 12.

4 held in another murder case

The Patiala police have arrested four accused in the murder case of Jasvir Singh (38), a resident of Ranno village, on Monday.

According to the police, Resham Singh, son of Mukhtyar Singh of Ranno village, had reported him missing since January 2. During search, police recovered a motorcycle and a mobile phone of Jasvir Singh from Sanipur village near the Sirhind-Bhakra canal. The police said Prabhjot Kaur, wife of Jasvir Singh, allegedly had an extramarital affair with Kuldip Singh of Jhambali Sahn, who used to live in Dubai. He returned to his village in December 2022.

Jasvir was reportedly killed by Prabhjot and Kuldip along with their friends. After his murder, his body was thrown into a canal. The accused were nabbed on Monday. The accused are on police remand till January 13.